Construction underway on Irondequoit resiliency project

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the start of construction on a $1.8 million resiliency project awarded to the town of Irondequoit through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

This project will mitigate adverse flooding impacts and help ensure continued, adequate sewage treatment and conveyance during high water periods.

Homes on Bay Shore Boulevard along the western shore of Irondequoit Bay currently rely on individual, on-site septic systems for wastewater treatment. Since these homes are located directly on the shoreline approximately 15 feet below the roadway, leach fields become inundated during flood events, allowing partially treated wastewater to flow directly to the bay.

To mitigate flood impacts, a low-pressure sewer and conveyance system at the Bay Village Complex is being built to connect more than 30 homes to the new sanitary sewer. The new system will connect to an existing sanitary sewer system, which flows to the Frank E. Van Lare Wastewater Treatment Facility in Rochester, owned and operated by Monroe County.

DEC also announced the completion of a $1.2 million resiliency project awarded to Irondequoit in 2019.

The Bay Village Wastewater Pump Station was identified as at-risk due to its susceptibility to flooding and damage during high water events. Pumps at the wastewater pump station were undersized for wet weather flows that could have resulted in a sewage backup upstream or potentially into residents’ homes. In addition, the pump station was at the end of its useful design life, which made complete replacement necessary.

This project included the complete replacement of the existing pump station and associated underground piping to service more than 120 condominiums, increasing pump capacity to accommodate for expansion of the sanitary sewer system.

“The investments made by the state to build back better ensures that Irondequoit residents are better prepared for the next flooding event,” said Robert Kiley, commissioner of public works. “These investments not only improve our resiliency to flood waters, but also improve water quality ensuring all wastewater is properly treated.”