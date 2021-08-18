West Irondequoit announces new administrators

COURTESY OF WEST IRONDEQUOIT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The West Irondequoit Central School District recently added two new members to its administrative team and shifted others into key supporting roles.

Christine Brown Richards was appointed the new principal at Rogers Middle School and expects to start on Sept. 13. The Rochester native currently is an assistant principal for Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. Before that, she worked in the Rochester City School District for 17 years and has a background in counseling.

She earned a doctorate from St. John Fisher College, a master’s degree from the University of Rochester and a bachelor’s degree from Central State, and owns certifications in diversity, equity and inclusion, and family engagement.

Orlando Marrero was appointed the new K-12 director of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. He became an assistant principal at Greece Odyssey in 2018, and previously taught physics, science and chemistry at East High, University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men and Edison Tech. He grew up in Puerto Rico, where he earned his undergraduate degree, and owns a master’s degree and doctorate from UR.

Kim Cristal is the K-12 director of humanities, a new position. She previously served as the district’s K-12 social studies curriculum supervisor and was interim K-6 director of instruction earlier this year. A Brandeis University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in history, she earned a master’s degree in American history from UR.

Barb Harford and Casey Nelan are new assistant principals at Irondequoit High School, joining Principal Alecia Zipp-McLaughlin and Assistant Principal Amy Vandergrift. Harford has been the district’s K-12 mathematics curriculum supervisor since 2016. Nelan, a former English teacher who has worked in West Irondequoit for 20 years, served as interim assistant principal at IHS last school year.

Jennifer Brooker, the district’s K-12 science curriculum supervisor for seven years, now is an assistant principal at Dake Junior High School in support of Principal Maryanne Heiman and Assistant Principal Nicholas DiMartino. She has worked in West Irondequoit for 22 years.

Cecilia Young is the new director of the district’s Teaching Learning Center at the Evans & McGraw building. She taught Regents chemistry (grades 10-12) for four years at IHS. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John Fisher and a master’s degree from the College at Brockport.