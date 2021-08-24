Morelle proposes plan to create Irondequoit sustainability board

COURTEY OF NEWS REPORTS

Monroe County Legislator Joseph Morelle Jr., D-17th District, has committed to advancing legislation to create the Irondequoit Citizen-Led Environmental Accountability Network, which would work with key town staff to develop and help implement a local climate action plan.

“Over the past several years, Irondequoit has emerged as a leader in promoting environmental sustainability, both in town government and throughout the community,” said Morelle, candidate for town supervisor. “The impact and looming threat of climate change is undeniable and the time to act is now. Local communities like Irondequoit can and must take bold action that continues to lead the way in promoting green practices and infrastructure development. If elected supervisor, this will be one of my top priorities.”

ICLEAN would utilize a growing network of residents and regional stakeholders committed to promoting green energy and environmental sustainability practices.

The citizen-led body will partner with department heads and elected officials to develop a sustainability plan guided by a commitment to ensuring all future light and medium town vehicles purchased would be either electric or hybrid vehicles, and assessing more efficient alternatives for heavier equipment and vehicles; a recognition of the need to benchmark the town’s energy use in its facilities, equipment and vehicles; continuing to leverage state-funding initiatives like the Clean Energy Communities; assessing potential business incentives that promote green energy practices; building upon previous community solar initiatives; promoting the placement of additional electric charging stations in Irondequoit; and helping implement the town’s Active Transportation Plan to promote non-vehicular transportation in Irondequoit.

The proposed commission would be tasked with creating a three-year sustainability plan that would be presented by the town board. ICLEAN would be partially responsible for ensuring the town is meeting the objectives outlined in the plan and assisting with the implementation.