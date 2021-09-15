Irondequoit reschedules Town Hall Reimagination meeting

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Irondequoit has rescheduled its public meeting to brief the community on the progress of the Town Hall Campus Reimagination program.

The meeting, originally scheduled to take place in August, now will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Broderick Meeting Room at Irondequoit Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave.

Earlier this year, the Town Board announced plans to redevelop the area formerly occupied by the Department of Public Works, which moved to a new location in 2019. The board expressed a commitment toward having this be a community-stakeholder driven process, ending with a final master plan of how to best reuse the 7 acres of space.

“While we are grateful for the hundreds of residents who have shared their vision for what we affectionately refer to as ‘the Backyard’ by responding to the survey that was available and attending prior public engagement sessions, we are excited to receive feedback on the draft concepts developed by our design consultants,” acting Supervisor John Perticone said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and, once complete, one that will provide a significant impact for generations to come.”

Over the spring and summer, the town received over 500 responses from the online survey and held four advisory meetings and three focus group sessions, in addition to an interactive feedback session during the Farmers Market. The product of this public comment is two draft concept plans developed by the town and its consultant, EDR, which will be shared at this meeting.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote for the concept they prefer. There will be a drop box for comments on the plans and residents also can participate by visiting irondequoit.org/backyard.

The Town Board will receive a final recommendation from the design team resulting in a Master Plan document to be presented in October. Adoption of the recommendation will then kick off a new project with the commencement of major construction activities in the summer of 2022.