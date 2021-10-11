Irondequoit Community Center opens at Skyview on the Ridge

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Town officials and other community leaders recently came together to formally open the new Irondequoit Community Center.

The project, while providing a resource for the community, will serve as an anchor in the first phase of redevelopment of the former Irondequoit Mall, now known as Skyview on the Ridge.

The 41,339 square foot Community Center will be operated by the town’s Recreation Department, which oversaw an expansion of affordable programming for residents over the past several years while struggling with a lack of space. The project was approved by Irondequoit residents in a 2019 referendum, and includes a gymnasium, small fitness center, dance studio space, walking path, meeting rooms, and senior and teen lounges, among other features.

“This is an exciting and momentous day for the town of Irondequoit,” acting Supervisor John Perticone said. “We are providing a new amenity for our residents, one which many neighboring communities already have. Furthermore, we are allowing the people of Irondequoit to play a role in the reimagination of the former Irondequoit Mall — once the source of so much adversity in our town, but now full of promise.”

The Community Center will house the Irondequoit Senior Center, which is relocating from its longtime location on Pinegrove Avenue.

“For too long, the former mall has gone without a purpose, but [now] we take another important step forward to inject new life into a space that our entire community can be proud of,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, D-25th District. “With the opening of Irondequoit’s Community Center, we are able to provide an asset that improves quality of life for all who call our town home, and ensure access to activities and services residents of all ages can benefit from.”

The opening of the new facility comes in concert with the completion of Skyview Park Apartments, which transformed space formally occupied by Sears into 157 housing units for seniors. On the western end of the mall, the former Macy’s store is now Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Nursing.

The owner of Skyview on the Ridge is completing the interior renovation of the space adjacent to the Community Center. When that construction is complete, residents will have access to the common area for mall walking.

“I’m so proud of the community of Irondequoit for their patience and resilience as the former mall was transformed into a new community center,” said state Sen. Samra Brouk, D-55th District. “This space will create a new anchor in Irondequoit for families, seniors and young people alike. This project showed us what we can do as the needs of our community evolve.”

Earlier this year, the Recreation Department started promoting free resident access passes for community members. To date, over 3,000 resident access passes have been issued.

Similar to other communities operating recreation centers, individuals or families may purchase fitness memberships to provide access to the fitness center and additional programming. In most cases, senior residents can be reimbursed for their membership from their health insurer.

The facility is open seven days a week. Call 585-336-6070 or visit irondequoit.org/ICC for information.