Wellness Committee seeking fair vendors

The Town of Penfield Wellness Committee needs vendors for its annual Wellness Fair, which will run from 8 to 11 a.m. June 17 at Dolomite Lodge, 1628 Jackson Road.

This event is attended by town employees and their families. Vendor setup starts at 7:15 a.m.

The committee is looking for vendors that support social, financial, spiritual and mental wellness initiatives, among others. Call 585-340-8697 or email sliker@penfield.org for information.