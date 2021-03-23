Penfield Players announces awards, future plans

The Penfield Players is postponing this year’s spring show, “Art of Murder,” until spring 2022 since the performing arts have not been reopened in New York during the pandemic.

The theater company plans to present “The Haunting of Hill House” this fall, starting with the last weekend of October at the Penfield Community Center. Jerry Argetsinger will direct. He directed the 2019 spring show, “Peril on the High Seas,” among other Penfield Players offerings.

The Penfield Players board announced the Player of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards for 2020 to recognize two people who went above and beyond the call of duty in their dedication and service to the organization.

Karen Craft was named Player of the Year. She has performed for the Players on many occasions, including the main stage productions of “Born Yesterday” in 2013 and “Red Herring” in 2017, and the staged readings of “Loot” and “Cinderella Waltz.”

Craft joined the board in 2016 as vice president and president-elect, and was president from 2018 to 2020. Under her leadership, the Players revised its logo, created a new website, updated its by-laws and became involved with the Rochester Fringe Festival. The group also presented four main stage productions and numerous Readers’ Theatres, including the first two done outdoors at the Penfield Amphitheater and Kiwanis Stage.

Bill Buttle from the Penfield Facilities Department received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his approximately 18 years of service to the Penfield Players.

Buttle handles the logistical aspects of productions, from auditions through performances. He makes sure the building is open when needed, sets up and takes down audition and rehearsal space, helps set lights during technical rehearsals and sets up for performances, including the “green room” space, concession stand, box office and audience seating.