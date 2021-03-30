Penfield’s Good Neighbor Day happening May 8

The town of Penfield needs volunteers for the seventh annual Terry Rothfuss Memorial Good Neighbor Day on May 8 to help seniors, veterans and others in need with light yard work and spring cleanup.

Volunteers will meet at Rothfuss Farm the morning of the event to receive assignments. Projects will require no more than a three-hour commitment.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Sabrina Renner, Penfield Recreation supervisor. “The generosity and caring for our community is so palpable. Our volunteers want to do anything they can to help their neighbors and those receiving the help are so very grateful. It reminds us how important those connections are; if we are able, we should make sure those around us have what they need.”

Volunteers of all ages are needed. Masks and physical distancing are required. Call 585-340-8651 or email srenner@penfield.org for information.

Browncroft Community Church will host a community event that day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Rothfuss Park, 1648 Five Mile Line Road, for residents to catch up with their neighbors. The day will feature food trucks, a food drive for Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf, inflatables and a speed pitch.