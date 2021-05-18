Penfield to offer document shredding for residents

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Penfield’s Energy and Environment Advisory Committee will host a secure document destruction event for residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at the Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road.

“Residents often speak to me and other EEAC members about the importance of having a secure way to dispose of sensitive and confidential paper documents,” Supervisor Tony LaFountain said. “Many families cleared out old files and paperwork while staying at home during the pandemic. Now, they’re ready to get that material shredded. We planned this event with that need in mind and booked Eco-Green Park to follow this year’s extended tax deadline.”

Businesses and organizations with bulk shredding should work with their recycling service to arrange secure document destruction.