Bri-Pen Senior Rides to hold virtual open house

COURTESY OF PENFIELD RECREATION

Bri-Pen Senior Rides is a volunteer-based service that provides rides to adults ages 65 and older in the Penfield and Brighton areas who do not have transportation to medical or other essential appointments.

The organization needs volunteers to drive or offer their assistance in dispatching rides to clients. An open house is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 10 via Zoom to answer questions about how to get involved and share history of the program.

Drivers are trained by Lifespan and qualified drivers are offered additional umbrella insurance to drive for the service. Call 585-340-8655 or visit penfield.org/recreation for information.