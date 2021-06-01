Heritage Christian Services opens Penfield home

COURTESY OF HERITAGE CHRISTIAN SERVICES

In a celebration of the independence of people coming directly from their families’ homes, Heritage Christian Services is opening a new home on Jackson Road in Penfield to support residents who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This home is a dream come true for the six people who’ll be moving in and their families. The 24-hour staffed facility has six bedrooms and is wheelchair-accessible. It’s the first home that HCS has built since 2013.

“The families of the people we support have been waiting for this opportunity, truly, for many years,” said Julie Folkins, residence manager. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to open this home.”

To create this home, HCS partnered with local community members, including KeyBank; Marathon Engineering; the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities; Penfield Presbyterian Church; SWBR, Taylor, the Builders; and Turner Engineering.

“By partnering with these community members, we're able to provide the people we support with an opportunity to live independently and create a life of their own in a safe environment,” Folkins said. “The people we support can do things that they may not be able to do at home simply because their home doesn’t have the resources we do.”