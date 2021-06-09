Penfield to honor pandemic heroes at July 4th parade

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Penfield is saying “thank you” to the people, groups and businesses that made and continue to make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town is collecting names of those who made a positive impact on the lives of Penfield residents, which will be displayed on a large banner in the annual Independence Day Parade.

“We would like our residents to be able to say a public ‘thank you’ to anyone who was helpful to them during our COVID-19 crisis,” Supervisor Tony LaFountain said. “We are grateful to everyone who worked on the front lines during the pandemic, and we know that everyone had a personal hero that helped them out in some way. Despite the terrible situation, there was a lot of good happening all around us. We can’t let that go unrecognized.”

Penfield would like to recognize the people who were important to its residents, the people who helped them make it through a very trying year in 2020 and who may still be helping them cope. Help came in many forms during the pandemic, including physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and financial.

Penfield residents who wish to contribute a name, or names, to the banner can call 585-340-8655, option 0 or visit penfield.org. The audience at Penfield’s Independence Day will have the opportunity to add their hero’s name to the banner as it is walked through the parade.

The banner will be displayed in a prominent location after the Independence Day festivities, so the heroes can be recognized beyond the holiday.

Penfield’s Independence Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. July 3 from Penfield High School and continue south on Five Mile Line Road to state Route 441, east to Baird Road and north to the Penfield Community Center.