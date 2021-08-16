Penfield CSD announces appointments

COURTESY OF PENFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penfield Central School District recently named Sheena Conway as its new director of humanities.

Conway first joined Penfield CSD in 2009 and most recently was assistant director of professional learning. She previously served as the K-12 humanities teacher on special assignment and as a social studies teacher at Penfield High School.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Conway move into this new role,” Superintendent Thomas Putnam said. “Her experience as a teacher and a TOSA, and her dedication to professional learning, will help enhance our K-12 focus on the humanities.”

Conway holds her administrative certification from the College at Brockport, her master’s degree from the University at Buffalo and her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo.

“I am honored and excited to serve as Penfield’s director of humanities,” Conway said. “I look forward to supporting the faculty, staff, students and families of Penfield to ensure we are implementing high quality curriculum and instruction that is student-centered and furthers the district’s commitment to promoting equitable outcomes for all students.”

Penfield CSD also appointed Angela Dunson as director of food services and Geoffrey Fasy as school lunch supervisor.

Dunson comes to Penfield from Hillside Children’s Center, where she most recently served as director of food and nutrition services/food service operations manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Governors University and an associate degree from the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the food service department at Penfield Central School District,” Dunson said. “I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know the students, families and staff that we serve.”

Fasy comes to Penfield from Rochester Institute of Technology, where he most recently served as general manager of RIT Dining Services. He holds associate degrees from the Culinary Institute of America and Monroe Community College.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Penfield Central School District,” Fasy said. “I’m looking forward to working within the community to provide a great food service program.”

Putnam said, “We are very fortunate to welcome two very experienced individuals to our food service department. I’m looking forward to the creativity they will bring to our school lunch program.”

The district also named interim athletic director Marybeth Walker as its new director of health, physical education and athletics. She served as a PE teacher and K-12 department chair since joining Penfield CSD in 2002. She holds her administrative certification and a master’s degree in athletic administration from SUNY Brockport, as well as a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Ithaca College.

“Mrs. Walker has done an outstanding job in overseeing our athletic program, in addition to leading our health and physical education programs, and we are very pleased she will continue in this role,” Putnam said.