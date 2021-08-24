Greenlight Networks planning Penfield expansion

COURTESY OF GREENLIGHT NETWORKS

Greenlight Networks announced plans to expand its broadband internet network to more than 6,400 households in Penfield by the end of the year.

Greenlight is starting construction of its fiber network in 13 additional neighborhoods. Construction is underway in the Yorktown, Horizon and Hilltop districts. Once all 13 are complete, more than 45% of residents will have access to Greenlight’s internet service.

“Speed, reliability, cost savings and customer service are what defines Greenlight Networks,” Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain said. “At a time when more residents are working and taking classes from home, it is imperative that they have a trusted service that is affordable from a provider who is recognized as a leader in the industry. Greenlight Networks is a key asset to our residents and small businesses for their internet services.”

Greenlight Networks turned up service in the Bellagio Waterfront Marina apartments on the northern edge of Penfield earlier this year. Within the upcoming month, it plans to have its internet service in Ellison Heights apartment homes on Shady Run Lane.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our network in Penfield, and to be working closely with town, community and business leaders,” CEO Mark Murphy said. “Our fiber network is an investment in the future of Penfield, advancing community by enabling residents to better learn, work and access entertainment from home.”