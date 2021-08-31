Penfield Library closes out this year’s summer reading games

COURTESY OF PENFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Penfield Public Library reports a successful summer reading program for all ages despite challenges brought on by the delta variant.

This year’s theme was “Tails and Tales.” Children entering grades K-6 were invited to read for 20 minutes a day, five days a week to be eligible for prizes. At final count, 636 kids registered for the Children’s Reading Game, reading a total of 398,375 minutes.

The program was funded by Friends of the Penfield Public Library. Virtual and in-person events featured the Seneca Park Zoo, “Animal Yoga” with Jodi Marcello, “Tails and Tunes” with Missy Read, drawing with Scott Gibala-Broxholm and In Jest.

Other summer programs included take-and-make crafts, story hours, and writing and Lego clubs.

The Teen Summer Reading Game was open to students entering grades 6-12. Teens participated by reading different types of books and performing tasks in a summer reading coupon book. For every three tasks completed, they earned a raffle ticket for a chance to win prize packages. Attendance increased by 60% over last year.

Zoom craft programs were held every two weeks in July and August. These included stained glass and recycled book hedgehog painting, Bristlebots, dragonfly journaling and terrarium making. A writing club was started.

The 24th annual Summer Reading Game for ages 18 and older had 39 adults reading 33 books. There were weekly prizes drawn, with 18 winners receiving gift certificates from local businesses. Participation was up 75% over last year.

Call 585-340-8720 to make suggestions or comments about the specific reading programs.