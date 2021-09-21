Penfield residents invited to learn about community choice aggregation

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Penfield and Good Energy will hold a public information meeting about the community choice aggregation program at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Town Hall Auditorium, 3100 Atlantic Ave.

Representatives from Good Energy will present information on CCA — what it is, how it works, how it benefits electricity customers — and answer residents’ questions. Town staff will be on-hand to provide information.

“The Town Board is encouraging residents to better understand the CCA program and the short- and long-term benefits it offers households,” Supervisor Tony LaFountain said. “The goal of CCA is to provide residents with stable pricing at a lower cost than could be purchased by one single household. Additionally, the board wanted to provide a source of power that includes at least a 50% green component with the ability to ‘opt up’ to 100% green power. Equally important is the ability for residents who are not interested in the program to opt out without penalty. Again, the intent of this informational meeting, educational materials on the website, home mailings and one-on-one meetings in the coming months is to assist residents in making the best choice for their families.”

Auditorium seating is limited to one person per household. Residents can ask questions online at penfield.org via the "Live Meeting Video" link or by calling in at 585-340-8771. The meeting will be broadcast on Penfield Television's Government Access Network. This includes Spectrum Cable Channel 1303, Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire in the “PenfieldTV" app and online via Facebook, YouTube and penfieldTV.org.

Visit penfieldcca.com for information.