Public meeting to cover proposed Penfield CSD capital project

COURTESY OF PENFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Penfield Central School District will hold an information meeting on its proposed 2021 capital project from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Penfield High School Commons, 25 High School Drive.

This project includes the construction of a new transportation/buildings and grounds operations center, as well as infrastructure updates and renovations at all of the district’s schools and facilities. Residents will learn more about the scope of the project and can ask questions at the meeting.

Masks are required for all attendees. Visit penfield.edu for details about the project.