Make a Difference Day to include Penfield food drive

The Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf, 1618 Jackson Road, will hold a food drive from 8 to 11 a.m. on Make a Difference Day, Oct. 23.

Needed items include applesauce, beef stew, boxed potatoes, broth, brownie/cake mix, canned pasta, coffee (1 pound or smaller), cranberry sauce, dish soap, flour, Hamburger Helper, jam/jelly, Jell-O, Kleenex, mayonnaise, oatmeal, pancake syrup, rice sides, stuffing, sugar, tomato soup, tuna/canned meat and turkey gravy packets.

PEFS cannot accept expired food. Donors need to write the expiration date on the top of the container.