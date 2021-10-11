Scout Troop 37 announces next can drive

COURTESY OF SCOUT TROOP 37

Scout Troop 37 BSA will hold a bottle and can fundraising drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 in the parking lot of St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester.

Neighbors are asked to bring their returnable bottles and cans to help support Scouting on the east side of Rochester. Scouts will unload the boxes and bags from cars.

Troop 37, chartered by the North Winton Village Association and hosted at Peace of Christ Catholic Parish, will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year. Funds from this drive will support outdoor experiences for Scouts throughout the year. Troop members live in Brighton, Greece, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Ontario, Penfield, Rochester and Spencerport.

The next bottle and can drive will be on Feb. 19, 2022.