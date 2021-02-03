Drug-free coalition launches community survey

Webster Health and Education Network: A Drug Free Community Coalition has launched a community survey to measure adult perceptions of underage drug and alcohol use locally.

The coalition hopes to better understand how the ongoing pandemic has impacted underage substance use and how to best support Webster families in 2021. Visit whendfcc.org/survey to complete the survey.

“We know the pandemic has been hard on teens,” said Janine Sanger, executive director. “WHEN:DFCC is focused on providing kids and families the tools and skills they need to safely weather this storm. A clearer picture of what is happening today in Webster will help us meet their needs. That’s why our coalition is asking for everyone’s input now.”

Respondents can enter a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card. The survey will be available throughout February. Results will be published in the coalition’s monthly e-newsletter.