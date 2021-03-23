The shows must go on in Webster CSD

COVID restrictions were a problem for theater groups in the Webster Central School District, but, as they say, the show must go on.

The first to tackle the challenge this school year was the Webster Thomas Drama Club. Students created an original production that allowed performers to social distance. The “Webster Thomas Radio Hour” revives the feel of old-time radio shows of the 1940s; however, instead of listening in on a radio, the Titans are inviting everyone to tune in on their electronic devices.

Viewers can visit bit.ly/3pnLfGT to watch “The Case of the Missing Mallets,” “The Adventures of the Time-Traveling Athenians,” “The Return of Professor A to the Planet of the Beyond,” “Murder on the Rochester Express” and “Francis Fisher — Ghost Hunter.”

Spry Middle School Drama Club also is sharing its “One Act Play Festival” online, which includes “Pajama Party,” “Four Little Words,” “Goldilocks on Trial” and “Not So Grimm Tales.” Soloists and small group ensembles perform during intermission.

Webster Schroeder Musicals’ production of “The Addams Family” will be available for small audiences on April 23-24 and online. Wednesday Addams is planning to marry a “normal” boy, who her parents have never met. Hilarity ensues when the couple’s families gather for a dinner at the Addams’ home.

Willink Drama Club is in the planning stages for a musical revue utilizing songs and dances from past productions. Students will perform it for small audiences, mostly family, on May 14-15 and then share it virtually.

The Schroeder Theater Company will present “Our Place,” a dramedy by Terry Gabbard, as a filmed production on June 3-4. Ticket information will be announced closer to show dates.

Webster Thomas Players also are taking a different twist to sharing its all-ages production of “Cabaret.” Students will perform the musical outside at 7:30 p.m. June 17-19 at the Penfield Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park, 3100 Atlantic Ave. Tickets will go on sale at the beginning of May.

“Cabaret” follows the highs and lows of the relationship between American writer Clifford Bradshaw and cabaret performer Sally Bowles in Berlin. Along the way, the emcee of the Kit Kat Club and the couple’s neighbors help to reflect the dramatic changes taking place in Germany as the Nazi party begins its rise in 1929-30.