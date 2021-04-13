Schroeder Student Council earns national award

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

National Student Council recognized the Webster Schroeder Student Council as a 2021 National Council of Excellence for its record of leadership, service and activities that serve to improve the school and community.

Monica Giacoman and Alex Peck are advisers to the Warriors’ student council.

To qualify for the award, a council must have a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process. They must demonstrate successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.

“Receiving a National Council of Excellence Award reflects dedication on the part of the school to providing a strong, well-rounded student council program,” said Nara Lee, director of student leadership for the National Association of Secondary School Principals. “NatStuCo applauds the work of the National Councils of Excellence, and challenges them to continue their leadership and service to their schools and communities.”