Webster superintendent retiring after 31-year career

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Carmen Gumina is retiring as superintendent of the Webster Central School District after 31 years in education, the Board of Education announced at its recent meeting.

“The Webster CSD Board of Education expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Gumina for more than three decades of service and commitment to thousands of Webster students and families,” President Tammy Gurowski said. “We wish him well as he begins this next chapter, and thank him for making a difference in our schools and community.”

The board appointed Brian Neenan, deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent for instruction, as interim superintendent of schools.

Neenan has served as deputy superintendent since 2015 and assistant superintendent for instruction since 2013. He was principal of Webster’s Willink Middle School in 2009-13.

Neenan started his administrative career with Victor Central School District as Junior High assistant principal in 2005-09. He started his career in education as a mathematics and computer science teacher, sharing his teaching acumen with Fairport Central School District from 1996 to 2005.