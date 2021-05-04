Webster Democrats announce candidate lineup

COURTESY OF WEBSTER DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE

The Webster Democratic Committee announced its slate of candidates for town and county offices in 2021.

Town Board candidate Siddarth Bahl is originally from the Boston area and moved to Webster in 2016. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Suffolk University in Boston, Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Master of Science in public relations from Syracuse University and Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law.

Bahl volunteers with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has a pro-bono legal practice through the Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County. He serves on the Monroe County Bar Association’s Executive and Finance committees, board of trustees and Young Lawyers Section executive board. He previously served on its Foundation board.

Bahl’s practice with McElroy Deutsch consists of commercial litigation, insurance defense and labor/employment. His litigation practice involves construction-related disputes. In 2020, he received MCBA’s Emerging Bar Leader Award and the New York Daily Record’s Excellence in Law Award in the up and coming attorneys category. He previously worked for Bank of America.

Sasha DiMaria, candidate for the Monroe County Legislature’s 15th District, spent her 20-year social work career advocating for children and families. She has experience working in foster care and adoption programs, and alongside Child Protective Services.

DiMaria advocates for increasing early intervention evaluations and eliminating barriers families face when seeking these services.

“Our community needs someone who can bring the Legislature together to focus on the important issues our families face at this critical time,” she said. “The people of Webster, Penfield and this county face unprecedented challenges, and we need a legislator who will advocate for our families. My perspective is informed by a career of service and compassion, and I will seek solutions grounded in doing what is right for all of our residents.”

Webster Democrats leader Danielle Palermo-Jimenez is running for town supervisor. The 20-year Webster resident attended Webster Middle School and graduated from Webster Thomas High School. She holds degrees in criminal justice from Monroe Community College and the College at Brockport.

Her volunteer work includes serving as a board member for Nuts for Mutts Rescue and participating in the Monroe County STOP-DWI program. She is a certified foster parent through Hillside Children’s Center. She is a member of the Webster Central School District’s Families Igniting Racial Equity and Standing Up for Racial Justice committees. She received leadership certification through Women Elect.

Palermo-Jimenez previously was volunteer coordinator at St. Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge and Project Connect coordinator at LDA Life and Learning Services. She runs a small business, Zen of Organization, and is the community outreach coordinator for iCircle Care.

Webster native Jeffrey Taylor is running for town justice. He attended Klem Road North Elementary School, Spry Middle School and Webster Schroeder High School, and graduated from Webster Thomas. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Rochester, as well as his MBA and J.D. from the University at Buffalo.

Taylor is an assistant district attorney with the Ontario County DA’s Office. He argued appeals in the Court of Appeals and Appellate Division, as well as in trials, hearings and calendars over 31 years in Supreme Court and county, city, town and village courts. He handled trials of every variety, including homicide, drug sales and possessions, burglaries, robberies, assaults, larcenies, DWIs and traffic tickets.

Taylor teaches classes at the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, a regional training program to certify new police officers and service training classes for experienced officers.

Town Board candidate Ashley Teague, an Oklahoma native, received her cosmetology license in 2009 and became a manager with SuperCuts, supervising five locations and growing sales by more than 100%. After winning numerous awards for excellence, she left the company to open her own business in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Teague moved to Webster in 2018. She is an advocate for health care programs and facilities centered around mental illness. She wants to end the stigma associated with mental health problems, with an emphasis in advocating for programs supporting autism.

Teague participates in organizations that support equality, including Women’s March and Black Lives Matter.

Buffalo native Megan Thompson has called Webster home for over a decade. She hopes to bring her background in engineering, business management and civic involvement to the Legislature as the 8th District representative.

Thompson graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. She received a master’s degree in imaging science and her MBA from UR’s Simon School of Business. She runs a small business, Kharma Software.

Thompson restarted Webster Democrats in 2017 and organized the town’s first Narcan training. She is a board member for Moonshadow’s Spirit and a Girl Scout leader, co-chaired events for the Susan B. Anthony House and provided leadership training to female engineering students at RIT.

Visit websterdemocrats.org for information.