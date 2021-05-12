Talking book players available through Webster Library

COURTESY OF WEBSTER PUBLIC LIBRARY

Webster Public Library, in conjunction with the New York State Talking Book and Braille Library, offers digital talking book players to eligible patrons.

TBBL lends audio and braille books and magazines, along with the digital talking book player, to New Yorkers who are unable to use standard print materials because of a visual or physical disability. The player is available for a long-term loan.

Residents need to register with TBBL to receive a player and borrow recorded or braille books. Applications can be found at the reference desk at Webster Library, 980 Ridge Road, and online at bit.ly/3y8Xtsq. Larry Taylor, senior services/large print librarian, can certify applications in most cases. It takes about six weeks for the application to be processed in Albany and the player to arrive.

Once a resident is registered with TBBL, they are eligible to download books from BARD (Braille and Audio Reading Download), part of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled from the Library of Congress.

Taylor can guide patrons through the entire process, from registering for a player to downloading books. He can download books from BARD to flash drives and digital cartridges that then can be borrowed by patrons.

Taylor can be found at the reference desk from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Fridays, and noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call 585-872-7075, ext. 3 for information.