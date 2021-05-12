Webster CSD honors school lunch heroes

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Webster Central School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate, between preparing healthy food, adhering to nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies and offering service with a smile.

To celebrate their hard work and commitment, the district celebrated School Lunch Hero Day.

This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by the School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools,” said Mark Balfour, director of WCSD Food Service. “School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes.”