Spry Challenge Bowl team takes 4th in national tournament

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Spry Middle School’s Academic Challenge Bowl teams competed virtually in the Junior National Academic Challenge this summer, one of them making it to the final four.

Spry entered two teams and both advanced to playoffs. Playing for the Warriors were Akshaya Sri Dasaraju, Jack Falzoi, Jessica Fetter, Kieran Goodwin, Austin Hall, captains Lance Karnisky and Vincent Nguyen, Brayden Piwko, Joey Schultz and Logan Unger with Webster Schroeder freshmen Jacqueline Herrmann and Sofia Magnera.

These competitors took on a field of 37 teams representing middle schools from across the country that battled in four rounds, including a 60-second round and a Stump the Experts round. They answered questions on the topics of science, math, music, movies, culture, sports, current events, geography, history, world religions, mythology and literature, among others.

The Spry B team played in the morning and lost to the team that eventually took second place. The Spry A team had a bye because it finished first in the preliminary rounds. Its first game came down to the last question and the team won by 20 points. The A team advanced to the final four, but lost to the second-place team from Pennsylvania and finished fourth overall in the tournament.

Spry’s Academic Challenge Bowl teams had a successful local season, finishing second in league play and advancing to local playoffs. They competed in the Eastern Seaboard regional tournament, where they finished second. In previous years, the team traveled to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national tournament and hopes to do so again post-pandemic.