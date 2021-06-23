Webster Community Chest honors local students

COURTESY OF WEBSTER COMMUNITY CHEST

Six high school seniors recently received a monetary award from the Webster Community Chest in recognition of their service to the community.

The Shirley Miller Award annually goes to seniors in honor of Shirley Miller, long-time benefits counselor for the Chest. Each award recognizes a senior who performed significant service to the community, and showed sensitivity to people and their needs.

This year’s awards went to Jason Lisciandro and Jonathan Sullo from Webster Schroeder High School, and Amy Cawley, Maya Dickson, Jonathan Reeve and Brynn Smith from Webster Thomas High School.

