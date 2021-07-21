Rochester Regional Health announces plans to close Hill Haven

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

Rochester Regional Health will close Hill Haven Rehabilitation and Transitional Care Center this fall after over 40 years in Webster.

“Hill Haven has been a staple of our community,” said Jill Graziano, senior vice president of extended care. “Following months of deliberation and careful consideration, we are announcing the building’s retirement, but not its legacy, which our employees will carry forward. We are committed to keeping 100% of Hill Haven’s 350 staff members with positions throughout the health system.”

Several factors influenced the decision to close Hill Haven, including the shifting needs of the community, as well as growth of in-home and transitional senior living and health care options.

“New choices of care continue to emerge as more people seek alternatives to nursing homes — a trend that has been growing, even before the pandemic, which has impacted admissions,” Graziano said.

The New York State Department of Health approved RRH’s operational closure plan. All Hill Haven employees will receive details of their new job placements within other parts of the integrated health system.

“Our employees mean a great deal to our health system and we could not be more proud of them,” Hill Haven administrator Denis Vinnik said. “We celebrate their great history of serving residents and the Rochester community. We look forward to the continuation of their service and unwavering dedication to our health system and the community.”

Residents, families and loved ones with questions about the transition of care can email askhillhaven@rochesterregional.org or call 585-974-5900 for information.