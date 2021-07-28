Webster Chamber honors business anniversaries

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Each year, the Webster Chamber of Commerce celebrates with some of its members that met the challenges of growing and succeeding in their efforts through the years.

The Chamber celebrates major anniversaries of members that have been in business for 25 years or more, in five-year increments. This year, 43 businesses were honored for celebrating milestones in 2020 or 2021.

Thirteen were honored at the Chamber’s recent breakfast: Webster Health and Education Network and Chris Ross Agency, 25 years; Corretore Law Offices, Dancing With Denise and The Law Offices of Thomas DiSalvo, 35 years; Gerber Homes & Additions, 40 years; Lakefront Soccer Club, 45 years; Reliant Credit Union, 50 years; Summit Federal Credit Union, 80 years; R.D. Specialties, 85 years; The Foley Agency, 100 years; Village of Webster, New York, 115 years; and Town of Webster, New York, 180 years.

Other Webster Chamber members celebrating anniversaries are ESL Federal Credit Union, Super 8, Friends of the Webster Public Library and McMahon, LaRue Associates, 25 years; Hosiers Garage, O’Dell Chiropractic, Costanza Sausage and Golden Boyz Restaurant, 30 years; Baywinde Senior Living, 35 years; Schreiber Excavating, 40 years; Thomas Landscape & Design, 45 years; T Nelson Sales, 50 years; Gerard P. Smith Agency, Brugge Farms LLC and Casciani Construction, 55 years; Joseph Scofero & Sons and Wilberts Buick & GM Parts, 70 years; Pugsley Marine Inc., Webster Rotary Club, Schuber Liquor Store and Willard Scott Funeral Home, 75 years; Bushart Farms LLC and Webster Theatre Guild, 85 years; West Webster Volunteer FD Association, 95 years; Wegman's Food Market, 105 years; Xerox, 115 years; Northwest Savings Bank, 125 years; and M&T Bank, Webster Baptist Church and Webster Republican Committee, 165 years.