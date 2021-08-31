Webster Library certified sensory inclusive

COURTESY OF WEBSTER PUBLIC LIBRARY

Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, has been certified sensory inclusive through KultureCity.

Sensory sensitivities often are experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder and other similar conditions. The library’s sensory bags include noise-canceling headphones, fidget toys and emotion cue cards that can help people stay calm and have a positive experience during their stay.

Visit youtu.be/kDzmSIYzNeo for information.