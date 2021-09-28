Webster Marching Band to perform ‘Unbroken’ at Autumn Fanfare

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Webster Marching Band will host its 35th annual Autumn Fanfare on Oct. 9.

The field show will welcome marching band competitors from Greece, East Irondequoit, Medina, Lancaster and Victor, all to perform at the Webster Schroeder Stadium, 875 Ridge Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. The national anthem will play at 6 p.m. and the first band will take the field at 6:15 p.m.

Webster will perform at 6:26 p.m. with “Unbroken.” The performance will feature original music written by band director and music arranger Jerbrel Bowens, including “Trapped,” “The Cycle” and “Breaking Free.”

“Often in our lives, we find ourselves trapped in a routine/repetitive cycle with no end in sight,” the band said of “Unbroken.” “Within the vicious cycle, we experience anger, sadness and self-doubt. The fight to break free from the cycle can be heard in movements one and two; however, when we finally break that cycle, we will be free to be who we want to be and we will come out of that cycle unbroken.”

The evening will end with recognition of the Webster Marching Band seniors and awards.