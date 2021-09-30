Plank Road South recognized by SHAPE America

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

SHAPE America — the Society of Health and Physical Educators America — named Plank Road South Elementary School in Webster as a top 10 fundraising school in for the health. moves. minds. program in 2020-21.

Plank South raised $12,238.11 through the program and chose to “pay it forward” by donating 25% to the American Heart Association of Rochester.

The health. moves. minds. program is an educational service-learning program that provides schools with lessons, activities and community-building ideas to help students thrive physically and emotionally. SHAPE America created the program to address the growing number of students around the country with anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges.

“We appreciate that Plank Road South Elementary is a leader in our health. moves. minds. community, as well as their local community,” said Stephanie Jumps, senior manager of community initiatives and social impact for SHAPE America. “Teaching students how to take care of their mind and body, while also being kind and helping others, will serve them throughout their lifetime.”

Visit shapeamerica.org/events/healthmovesminds for information.