CWD offering ASVAB test prep

The Center for Workforce Development, 3555 Buffalo Road, Rochester, offers prep sessions for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, a test administered by the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command to determine qualification for enlistment in the armed forces.

Test prep can help enhance test takers’ skills in word knowledge, arithmetic reasoning, paragraph comprehension, mathematics knowledge, general science and logical reasoning.

Call 585-349-9100 or email cwdinfo@monroe2boces.org for information.