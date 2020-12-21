Willink sends holiday cheer to military personnel

Willink Middle School in Webster is celebrating the success of Operation Christmas Cards.

Now in its second year, this outreach selects a member of the military serving overseas. Students and staff create holiday cards for that military personnel and his troop.

“We had students write a personal message or draw a picture to send cheer to the troops for the holidays,” said Deb Cumpston, whose niece’s fiance serving in Iraq was last year’s recipient.

This year’s recipient was Brian Charland, a Willink and Webster Thomas High School graduate and the son of Willink teaching assistant Lisa Charland. He is serving in Kuwait with the U.S. Army 394th FEST-A.

“Thank you, Willink Middle School, where I attended and my mother works, for selecting the 394th FEST-A for their second annual Operation Christmas Cards,” Charland wrote on an Army Facebook page. “They were able to collect over 170 Christmas cards from students and faculty to spread the holiday cheer to us over here in Kuwait.”