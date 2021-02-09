Greece Rotary supporting Stars for Our Troops

The Greece Rotary Club is supporting Stars for Our Troops Inc., a nonprofit organization that sends stars from retired U.S. flags to those that defend them.

Anyone can bestow a packaged, embroidered star as a gesture of thanks to active and retired military and first responders. Email greecerotarystars4rtroops@gmail.com to request stars.

Stars include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for anyone wanting to make a donation to the Greece Rotary Foundation. These donations will be forwarded to Stars for Our Troops to help cover supplies and shipping.

Visit starsforourtroops.org for information.