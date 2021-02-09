SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months

Greece Rotary supporting Stars for Our Troops

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

The Greece Rotary Club is supporting Stars for Our Troops Inc., a nonprofit organization that sends stars from retired U.S. flags to those that defend them. 

Anyone can bestow a packaged, embroidered star as a gesture of thanks to active and retired military and first responders. Email greecerotarystars4rtroops@gmail.com to request stars.

Stars include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for anyone wanting to make a donation to the Greece Rotary Foundation. These donations will be forwarded to Stars for Our Troops to help cover supplies and shipping. 

Visit starsforourtroops.org for information.

Volunteers prepare retired flags to be used by Stars for Our Troops.