Rep. Morelle nominates students for military academies

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, D-25th District, recently named the 21 students who are nominated for entry into U.S. military academies.

Applicants are evaluated on academic performance, physical fitness and athletics, extracurricular activities and leadership potential. Students who applied for congressional nomination were interviewed and evaluated by a panel of graduates from each of the academies.

“Our community is home to so many incredible and talented young people, and it is a true honor and privilege to nominate these distinguished individuals for admission into our military service academies,” Morelle said. “I extend my sincere congratulations to each nominee and I know that, through your hard work and determination, you will achieve your goals and make our nation proud.”

The following students received nominations and are listed by academy.

U.S. Air Force Academy: Jacob Knapp, of Fairport High School; Bryan Simpson, of Rush-Henrietta Senior High School; and Andrew Zimmerman, of Pittsford Sutherland High School. Knapp and Simpson are attending USAFA Preparatory School.

U.S. Naval Academy: Anna Fetter, of Our Lady of Mercy School; Heami Jones and Alexander Tidd, of Pittsford Mendon High School; Justin Carl and Jaden Reuter, of McQuaid Jesuit High School; Lucas Mark, of Brighton High School; Connor Smith, of Greece Athena High School; TaShayla Spencer, of World of Inquiry High School, who is serving in the Navy as a petty officer third class; and John Sullivan, of Pittsford Sutherland High School.

U.S. Military Academy: Jonas Campagna and Alivia Marciniak, of Pittsford Mendon High School; Daniel Card, of Webster Thomas High School; Paige Elias, of East Rochester High School; Marissa Giannavola, of Chesterton Academy of Rochester; and Caleb Kaiser, of Fairport High School.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy: Natalie Colpoys, of Our Lady of Mercy School; Thomas Nowak, of Iona Preparatory Upper School; and Ethan Zweigbaum, of Clarkstown South High School.