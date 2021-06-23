Heroes & Hidden Heroes set for Aug. 8

COURTESY OF ONE SOLDIER AT A TIME

One Soldier at a Time will host its third annual Heroes & Hidden Heroes from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at Webster Park Holt Lodge, 255 Holt Road.

The charity event will include music by 47 South, Mason Tyler Band and Beau Ryan; magic by Jimmy C; and an appearance by Dino Kay. Dinner choices are pulled pork and chicken. Tickets cost $20 before Aug. 4 and $30 at the door.

This year’s goal is to provide a free meal to at least 400 veterans and raise enough sponsorship to provide 1,200 Packages of Hope. In addition to providing gifts to local military moms and wives throughout the year, the organization sent at least 200 sun care packages overseas. It has six local PTSD homes it supports, and now added its veterans in the VA hospitals between Rochester, Batavia, Bath and Wyoming County.

Visit onesoldieratatime.net for information.