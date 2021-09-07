Aquinas graduate serving aboard USS John C. Stennis

COURTESY OF US NAVY

A Rochester native is serving aboard USS John C. Stennis, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.

Petty Officer 1st Class Reginald Armory is a 2004 Aquinas Institute graduate. Now, he serves as an electronics technician.

“I perform intelligence collection, foreign and merchant vessel threat identification and analysis,” Armory said. “I also defend U.S. ships and their allies against missile attacks.”

Armory joined the Navy 11 years ago to find a direction in life. He said the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Rochester.

“I come from a strong family background, and going to private schools taught me integrity and honesty,” he said. “Through my parent's example, I learned to do what's right, always. Through my high school football team, I learned teamwork and fair play.”

John C. Stennis is the seventh Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and is named in honor of U.S. Sen. John Stennis, D-Mississippi.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers support and operate aircraft that engage in attacks on airborne, afloat and ashore targets that threaten free use of the sea, and engage in sustained power projection operations in support of U.S. and coalition forces.

Armory's favorite part of working in the Navy is being at sea.

“I like the idea of sailing around the world on a floating military base,” he said. “I also enjoy the sense of pride I get from my family back home.”

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Armory is most proud of being an instructor at Corry station.

“I was able to teach and mentor the next generation of sailors,” he said.

The U.S. Navy provides sailors experiences in leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“Serving in the Navy means ensuring our rights and freedoms are preserved for my children and loved ones,” Armory said.