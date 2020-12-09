Local resident to join Veterans Hall of Fame

State Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer, R-61st District, recognized Thomas Schreck as a 2020 Veterans Hall of Fame inductee.

“Thomas has dedicated his life to our country, serving in the Navy and then continuing to serve our community in law enforcement,” Ranzenhofer said. “I am very happy to be able to honor Thomas and recognize him for his dedication to our nation.”

Schreck enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went on active duty in March 1970. He was assigned to the Amphibious Squadron out of Little Creek, Virginia, where he served aboard the USS San Marcos (LSD-25) and the USS Plymouth Rock (LSD-29). He was deployed to the Mediterranean, Central America and South America. He attained the rank of petty officer 3rd class and was discharged honorably from active duty in March 1974.

Schreck graduated from Niagara County Community College in 1981 and transferred to the College at Brockport to major in criminal justice and minor in sociology and psychology. While attending SUNY Brockport, he was recruited by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as a part-time deputy in 1981. In 1983, he was hired as a full-time Police Bureau deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and retired as a deputy sheriff in December 2003.

Schreck joined the Chili American Legion Post No. 1830. He is a charter member of the Red Knights Color Guard, former board director and former Post commander. He currently serves as a counselor of the American Legion Boys State of New York, state counselor with the Boys State Police Program, chairman of the Monroe Country Boys State Committee and director of District 7 Boys State.

Schreck is sergeant of the guard for the Monroe County Honor Guard, and serves on the National Security Subcommittee: National Guard & Reserve and National Security Subcommittee: Unconventional Warfare & Intelligence.