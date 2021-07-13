Honor Flight resuming operations with Mission 70

COURTESY OF HONOR FLIGHT ROCHESTER

Honor Flight Rochester will resume flying operations and commence with Mission 70 on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

“It is time to resume operations, and for our community to come together to once again show our appreciation and gratitude to our area veterans,” President Rich Stewart said.

Volunteers are organizing and putting together the details needed to launch Mission 70. More missions are being planned for the fall. Veterans who planned to fly last year will be notified as to when they will go on their trips.

“Veterans tend to shy away from the spotlight, but we promised them last Veterans Day as we planted nearly 1,100 signs in front of their homes to recognize them that they would fly with us just as soon as we were able — and now we’re able,” said Jeff Gould, director and co-founder. “Let’s go!”