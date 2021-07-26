Monroe County seeking names for War on Terror Memorial

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Monroe County is looking for names of local fallen service members from the War on Terror for the soon-to-be complete memorial.

“It is critical that every fallen service member is honored on this beautiful memorial that is coming to Gary Beikirch Memorial Park,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “If you have a friend, family member or loved one who lost their life in an American military conflict from 1990 to present day, please reach out to our Veterans Service Agency or send us an email. We are forever grateful as a community, and as a nation, to our veterans, active military and all those who died for our freedoms.”

Families of service members from Monroe and surrounding counties who lost a loved one in U.S. military conflicts starting in 1990 through present day should contact the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency or email waronterrormemorial@monroecounty.gov to have a name included on the memorial.

“As we are in the final stages of the War on Terror Memorial project in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park, we have arrived at the most important piece: recording and engraving the names of our fallen service members in the six-county region who gave their lives in this conflict,” VSA director Nicholas Stefanovic said. “We need assistance to avoid leaving out any of our brothers and sisters who belong on these sacred stones. It is imperative that we recognize all of them. While we have assembled an accurate list, we need to make sure the community has the opportunity to make submissions.”

The new memorial will feature 10 concrete columns that display military emblems. Five emblems represent the branches of the military, one represents prisoners of war and service members missing in action, and four commemorate the Gulf War, United Shield in Somalia, Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Iraqi Freedom. The centerpiece of the memorial will be a battlefield cross statue depicting the boots, gun and helmet of a fallen soldier on a raised pedestal. It will be located southeast of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial of Greater Rochester.

Upon completion, the Monroe County Parks Department will perform routine upkeep and maintenance of the memorial. The memorial committee continues to raise funds for an endowment that will pay for any significant future repairs. Visit wofmonroe.com for information.