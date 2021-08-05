CCE-Monroe to offer landscaping workshop for veterans

COURTESY OF CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County and the Cornell Small Farms Program — Farm Ops will hold an horticulture workshop for veterans looking for employment and interested in starting a landscape business from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25.

There will be short presentations on topics that are of importance in the field of horticulture, combined with three meet-and-greet sessions to connect participants with employers. The goal is to help attendees connect with employers in need of employees. Prospective business owners can network with others in the industry and connect with resources.

The workshop is free and CCE-Monroe will provide follow-up assistance to all participants to secure employment or explore/plan for a start-up landscape business. Call 585-753-2557 or email mem545@cornell.edu for information.