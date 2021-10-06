Scottsville resident named Veteran of the Month

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-27th District, named Alex Gilbert, of Scottsville, as the district’s Veteran of the Month for September 2021.

Gilbert served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943 to 1945 and was stationed in Italy with the 485th Bomb Group, 15th Army Air Force. He served as a mechanic gunner on the B-24 and an electrical mechanic on the B-29.

He completed 50 missions while stationed in Italy and his service earned him seven battle stars and four medals, including the European-Africa-Middle East-Asia Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal with two Oak Leaf clusters and the World War II Victory Medal.

“The greatest generation freed a continent from tyranny, strengthened our nation and defended our freedom,” Jacobs said. “Without the brave young men who answered the call to duty and went off to foreign lands, we would not be the nation we are today.

“Alex Gilbert is an outstanding member of that generation and an American hero. He served our nation bravely in Italy during World War II on the front lines and is credited with the completion of 50 air missions. He more than meets the qualifications to be our Veteran of the Month; our nation owes him and his fellow men a profound debt of gratitude.”