Brighton Democratic Committee endorses town candidates

Over 100 members of the Brighton Democratic Committee voted to designate Brighton Supervisor William Moehle for re-election in 2021.

The Committee also designated Daniel Aman for re-election as Brighton town clerk, and Christine Corrado and Robin Wilt for re-election to the Town Board for four-year terms.

Moehle was elected to the office in 2012 after serving 18 years as Brighton town attorney. Under his leadership, Brighton became the first town in Monroe County to establish a community choice aggregation renewable energy program. The town also constructed the Brickyard Trail and Highland Trail. Moehle and the Town Board took the lead in addressing racial justice and inclusion by forming the IDEA Board, which is preparing a diversity and inclusion plan for Brighton.

“I am honored that the members of the Democratic Party in Brighton have again supported me and our entire Democratic team to continue to provide strong leadership for Brighton,” Moehle said.

Wilt began her first term on the Town Board in 2018. Corrado was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the passing of former member Jim Vogel, also in 2018, and was elected to complete the term in 2019. Corrado chairs the Public Safety Committee and Wilt chairs the Community Service Committee.

Aman has served as clerk since 2012 and has transformed the Town Clerk’s Office by offering new services, technology upgrades and better customer service to town residents.