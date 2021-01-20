Morelle Jr. running for Irondequoit town supervisor

Democrat Joe Morelle Jr. recently announced his candidacy for Irondequoit town supervisor.

“As a lifelong resident of Irondequoit now raising my own family here, I feel deep pride for our community and have always been committed to making it the best it can be,” Morelle said. “We’ve experienced incredible growth and progress under Supervisor Seeley and I would be honored to continue the great work he has begun.

“While the path to recovering from COVID-19 and rebuilding our local economy will be daunting, Irondequoit has never feared a challenge, and I look forward to the work ahead to ensure the community I love recovers and emerges stronger than ever.”

Supervisor Dave Seeley said, "Joe Morelle Jr. has the experience in government and the passion for Irondequoit to continue to lead this community forward. As this town continues to transform itself, we need energetic, thoughtful leaders like Joe at Town Hall. I am happy to endorse his candidacy and thank him for his willingness to serve Irondequoit."

Morelle currently serves as a Monroe County legislator representing the 17th District, which covers the southern half of Irondequoit.

“It’s been a privilege having Joe Morelle Jr. as a partner in the County Legislature and I know he will continue to serve our community well as town supervisor,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “As a former Irondequoit supervisor myself, I have a unique understanding of what it takes to do this job. I've known Joe for most of his life, and he has the passion, dedication and skills to lead Irondequoit into the future. I am proud to endorse his candidacy and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Morelle is vice president of student housing for Wilmorite Inc. and volunteers with the Al Sigl Community of Agencies, where he served on the board of governors. In his eight years in the County Legislature, Morelle advocated for economic development, improved infrastructure and fiscal responsibility.

“It would be a profound honor to serve my hometown as Irondequoit town supervisor,” Morelle said. “In the coming weeks and months ahead, I look forward to talking to my neighbors, earning their support and getting to work. Together, we will expand upon the success of recent years and ensure Irondequoit truly lives up to its motto, ‘a town for a lifetime.’”