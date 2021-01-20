Vecchio in the running for 17th Legislative District

Maria Vecchio Nicchitta, of Irondequoit, recently announced her candidacy for Monroe County legislator in the 17th District.

“Our community needs someone who will continue the high standard of representation the residents of the 17th LD have come to expect,” she said. “Our community needs someone who is willing to work with County Executive Adam Bello and advance a positive agenda that will move Irondequoit and our county forward as we face unprecedented challenges. Our community needs a legislator who will deliver real results, not just traffic in division and empty rhetoric.”

Vecchio’s interest in public affairs was sparked more than a decade ago when she started volunteering for Monroe County Democratic Committee-endorsed candidates for sheriff, district attorney, state Supreme Court and County Court. For her efforts, Vecchio was named MCDC Volunteer of the Year twice. She also volunteered with Special Olympics, AutismUp and School of the Holy Childhood.

The Nazareth College graduate previously worked as a district office manager for then-Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle. She joined the town of Irondequoit in 2016, where she served as director of administration and assistant to the supervisor throughout the Seeley administration.

At Town Hall, Vecchio was involved in developing budgets, managing staff and negotiating contracts with the town’s represented workforce.

She was involved in helping the town coordinate an emergency response to the windstorm of March 2017, which left thousands of town residents without power for days as freezing temperatures set in. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked with the Irondequoit Food Cupboard to manage the town’s monthly food distributions to families and seniors in need.

“I believe deeply in the government's ability and responsibility to help people during times of need and that’s something I have worked hard to deliver during my time at Town Hall,” Vecchio said. “I will bring that same commitment to the Monroe County Legislature. I’ve spent the better part of the last decade helping the wheels of government function and I know we can do better in Monroe County.

“We deserve a cohesive, high-functioning county government that collaborates and seeks practical, creative solutions to our problems. Government must work for the people, not the other way around. It is my honor to ask the people of the 17th District to choose me as their legislator.”