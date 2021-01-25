Ginny Nguyen running for Webster Town Board

Local real estate agent Ginny Nguyen recently announced her candidacy for the Webster Town Board.

Nguyen, whose family left South Vietnam 45 years ago, as her father was a lieutenant colonel in the South Vietnamese army, has lived her adult life in Webster. She has been visible at parades and dinners, and also chaired and organized various charitable events.

Nguyen raised two sons who went to Webster schools. Michael owns Roc Martial Arts in Fairport and Richard is serving as a naval nuclear submarine officer.

“It would be an honor and a privilege for me to be the first Asian-born American to be on a town council and in this town that I love so much,” Nguyen said.