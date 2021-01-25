Supervisor Moehle announces re-election campaign

Brighton Supervisor William Moehle will be a candidate for re-election in November 2021.

Moehle has served as town supervisor since Jan. 1, 2012. He was named the Democratic candidate for re-election as supervisor by members of the Brighton Democratic Committee.

“I’m proud of our accomplishments and I am proud to work every day for the people of Brighton,” Moehle said. “This past year has been more difficult than we could have imagined, but we have stayed true to our core values of diversity and inclusion, sustainability and education. Brighton continues to be a leader in our region and in 2018 was named the Best Place to Live in New York. I look forward to continuing to serve Brighton as town supervisor and continuing to advance those values that mean so much to us as a community.

“During my time in office, we have completed award-winning infrastructure projects like the Brickyard Trail and Highland Crossing Trail. We are implementing the Envision Brighton 2028 Comprehensive Plan and we are the first in Monroe County to implement community choice aggregation, bringing clean and affordable renewable electricity to residents and small businesses in Brighton. When COVID struck, we rapidly converted much of our operation to remote, and took special actions to help restaurants and other small businesses convert their operations to respond to the pandemic. Through it all, we continued to provide all essential services to the community.

“We quickly took action to maintain our fiscal strength in the face of the pandemic. Brighton has an AA2 bond rating from Moody’s, one of the highest in upstate New York, with debt levels far below peer communities, and balanced budgets. As a result of our responsible financial planning, we have continued to enhance the quality of life in Brighton while remaining fiscally sound.

"Brighton is an inclusive and welcoming community for all people. To ensure that we continue to be a leader in inclusion and diversity, we have formed our volunteer Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Advisory Board, which is developing a diversity and inclusion plan for Brighton, which will be the first such plan in any town in upstate New York."

Moehle is vice president of the New York State Association of Towns and former president of the Monroe County Supervisors’ Association. He serves on the boards of the Genesee Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council and Brighton Chamber of Commerce. He is president of the Brighton Rotary Service Foundation Inc., and past president of the Brighton Rotary Club and Brighton Chamber.