Dave Long running for County Legislature

Dave Long recently kicked off his campaign to represent the 16th District of the Monroe County Legislature with support from the Irondequoit Democratic Committee.

Long and his wife, Lindsey, made the town of Irondequoit their home after moving to Monroe County 15 years ago. He is a program administrator for the University of Rochester Medical Center and president of the West Irondequoit Central School District Board of Education.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical to be represented in the Monroe County Legislature by someone who will work collaboratively to unite rather than divide our community,” Long said. “Issues like systemic racism, access to health care and economic disparity have been brought to the forefront, and we must have strong and community-minded county leadership to help ensure essential services are provided where and when needed.

“County Executive Adam Bello was elected on a platform that included a desire to rebuild a county government that works for all of us. I am looking to be part of that team and work collaboratively to foster effective leadership that puts people, not politics, first.”